RT-PCR testing resumes at Talapady checkpost on NH-66

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has reopened the RT-PCR testing facility at Talapady checkpost on National Highway 66 to enable regular commuters between Kerala and Karnataka to undergo the test for COVID-19.

About 300 persons have been undergoing tests at the checkpost daily since Thursday, though the officials are not insisting on the production of RT-PCR negative certificates. Rakshith, a resident of Uppala in Kerala, who works in a civil engineering firm in Mangaluru, was among the many who subjected himself to the test on Saturday. “Though checking is not being done right now, I do not want to get caught napping as checking might resume any day. Hence, I am subjecting myself to the test,” he said.

Mr. Rakshit had subjected himself to an RT-PCR test in February at the checkpost. “Before I could get the result, the checking was stopped,” he said.

Among the others who were subjected to an RT-PCR test on Saturday was James, from Manjeshwar, the conductor of a private bus bearing Kerala registration number that operates on an interior route between Talapady and Kasaragod. “Yesterday, officials at the checkpost told us to carry COVID-19 negative certificates. As it is convenient and free, I am subjecting myself to the test at this checkpost.”

Zakir, another resident of Uppala, who is scheduled to go by road to Bengaluru on Saturday, also subjected himself to a test. Several motorists were seen voluntarily stopping at the testing centre and taking the test.

Staff posted

The Health Department has posted four persons each for the morning and evening shifts at the testing centre. While three persons do the registration, one technician collects the nasal and throat swabs. At the end of the day, the samples are taken to the Government Wenlock Hospital for testing.

Three Home Guards each have been posted for the morning, evening, and night shifts since Friday for checking COVID-19 negative certificates. “Yesterday, we told regular commuters to carry certificateS from Saturday. When we started checking the certificates from Saturday, there was a heated exchange of words with a few motorists. Then we were asked to stop. We are awaiting further instructions,” said a Home Guard.