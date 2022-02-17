RT-PCR certificate checking booths on border to go

Order issued discontinuing with the need for producing test report

One such RT-PCR certificate checking booth at Talapady on Kerala-Karnataka border in Dakshina Kannada. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The Dakshina Kannada district administration will remove RT-PCR checking booths at border check-posts after the State Government on Thursday said that it was not mandatory to possess RT-PCR test negative certificate for those arriving from Kerala.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that the inter-State check-posts, however, will continue to remain functional to verify vaccination certificates. He said that almost 90% of the population was covered with two doses of vaccination against COVID-19.

The State Government on Thursday issued an order discontinuing with the need for producing RT-PCR test negative certificate obtained before 72 hours of travel by those entering the State from Kerala and Goa. It, however, said that travellers should possess certificates indicating their two dose/ full dose vaccination.

The district administration opened these check-posts at 24 locations along the Karnataka-Kerala border, including Talapady on National Highway 66, to check RT-PCR test negative certificates of inter-State travellers.

Regular travellers from Kasargod district in Kerala to Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada have been demanding withdrawal of mandatory RT-PCR certificate rule as the pandemic has gradually subsided.

The State Government initially exempted travellers from Maharashtra from the rule and has now extended it to travellers from Kerala and Goa.