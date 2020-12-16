RSS leader dies in road accident

Venkataramana Holla (60), Mangaluru Divisional representative of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Gram Vikas unit, died in a motor vehicle accident in Polya village near Kabaka under Puttur Traffic Police limits on Tuesday.

The police said that Holla, a resident of Agrabail in Bantwal, had been to attend a RSS Baitak in Puttur on Monday. He stayed back at the RSS office in Puttur. On Tuesday morning, he left the RSS office for his house on his motorcycle at around 5 a.m. At around 5.20 a.m., Holla’s motorcycle was hit by a heavy vehicle in Polya. Holla fell off the motorcycle and came under the wheels of the heavy vehicle.

Residents of a house and a masjid nearby heard the commotion and rushed to the spot. Holla was found dead.

On a complaint by Holla’s nephew Sridhar Rao, the police registered a case under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code. A search has been launched for the heavy vehicle involved in the accident.

Holla was associated with the RSS since his childhood. MP and State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel was among the RSS activists who trained under Holla. Recently, Holla was made the Mangaluru Divisional representative of the Gram Vikas unit.