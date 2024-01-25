RSS chief asked to train its leaders to address Muslim women in a civilian way

January 25, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Davangere-based Muslim Bandhavya Vedike, Karnataka, has written to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat expressing the need for the RSS leaders and activists to address Muslim women in a civilian way.

The RSS should train their activists to use civilian language and follow policy that helps in building respect for Muslim community, the vedike said.

The letter has been written in light of the speech by the RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat during Hanuma Jayanti celebrations of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike in Srirangapatna on December 24 in which he is accused of insulting Muslim women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vedike president Anis Pasha and general secretary Mushthak Hennabail said Mr. Bhat and other leaders of the RSS continue to speak against Muslims in a derogatory way. Several people influenced by the RSS have been speaking against Muslims before channels and also releasing hate content videos. Instead of building bond among communities, the RSS activists were fuelling discord and aiding communal trouble.

The RSS activists continue to project Muslim community as the one that aids crime and thus creating a sense of insecurity in the society.

Mr. Bhat and other leaders should properly understand about ‘talaq’ and other practices of Muslims, before speaking in public

During partition, Muslims have favoured a secular nation India and not the Islamic nation Pakistan. Muslims have continued to choose Hindus as their political representatives. There is more need for the RSS to strengthen the bond between Hindus and Muslims, Mr. Pasha and Hennebail stated in the letter.

The letter was released by Mr. Pasha and Mr. Hennebail during the press meet in Mangaluru on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.