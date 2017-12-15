₹ 5 lakh each relief granted to families of Sharath Madiwala, Mohammed Ashraf

The State government has granted compensation of ₹ 5 lakh each to family members of Sharath Madiwala and Mohammed Ashraf who died in communal attacks in June and July this year.

The Home Department, in its orders on November 27 and December 11, respectively, has asked the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner to release ₹ 5 lakh each to the families of RSS activist Sharath Madiwala, who died on July 6, and SDPI activist Mohammed Ashraf, who died on June 21.

'Compensation as per rules'

The orders said that the State government has fixed compensation to those who have lost lives or have suffered damage during communal trouble. The compensation was granted as per the recommendation made by the Deputy Commissioner on November 9, the orders said.

Mohammed Ashraf, an office-bearer of the Social Democratic Party of India, was hacked to death near Benjanpadavu in Bantwal on June 21. This incident occurred when prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were in force following communal trouble in Kalladka. The police arrested seven persons in connection with the murder.

Sharath Madiwala was hacked to death near his laundry at B.C. Road on July 6. The police arrested 10 persons in this case.

These two murders sparked communal tension that lasted more than a month in the region.

Releasing copies of the orders granting compensation, Food and Civil Supplies Minister U.T. Khader told reporters that the State government had taken action as per its commitment made to the victims’ families.