₹222.04 crore surplus Budget presented in MCC council for 2023-24

March 09, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The ruling BJP in the Mangaluru City Corporation council presented a ₹222.04-crore surplus Budget for 2023-24 in the meeting of the council on Thursday.

Presenting the Budget, chairman of the Standing Committee for Taxation, Finance and Appeals Kishore Kottari said the total receipts have been estimated at ₹1,143.61 crore and the expenditure at ₹921.57 crore. The total receipts included the opening balance of ₹367.2 crore and ₹776.41 crore, expected during 2023-24.

He said that ₹96 crore has been expected from property tax. The corporation has identified 2,09,412 properties, of which tax of 1.4 lakh properties has been collected for 2022-23. The tax of the remaining 60,000-plus properties are yet to be collected. As per the decision of the council, an agency will be appointed on a temporary basis to measure the 60,000-plus properties and feed their data on the online system to enable online tax payment system. In addition, a property survey has begun to identify such properties which are not on the tax network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kottari said that ₹8 crore has been estimated from advertisement fee and an equal amount is expected from building licence fee. The civic body has plans to introduce online system for applying to building licence and pay the prescribed fee online. Accordingly, building plans will also be introduced online.

Referring to other sources of own revenue, he said that ₹65 crore has been expected from water bills; ₹9 crore from trade licence fee; ₹28.6 crore from solid waste management cess; ₹13 crore from road cutting charges; ₹2.5 crore from underground drainage fee; ₹5.4 crore from rents; ₹4 crore from khata change fee, and ₹43.9 crore from premium FAR.

The chairman said that ₹205.22 crore is expected from the State government, ₹195.6 crore from the Union government, and ₹26.5 crore from Centrally-sponsored grants.

Referring to the expenditure, he said that ₹27.15 crore has been reserved for solid waste management, ₹7.65 crore for maintenance of streetlights, ₹35 lakh for sports promotion, ₹21.65 crore for maintenance of underground drainage system, ₹5 crore for development and maintenance of rajakaluves, ₹148 crore for construction and maintenance of roads, footpaths, and storm water drains, and ₹3 crore for health and sanitation.

Mayor Jayananda Anchan presided over the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT