Rs. 2 lakh stolen from hardware shop in Nellyadi

August 18, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - MANGALURU

A CCTV camera hard disk and cash worth ₹2 lakh were stolen from a hardware shop at Nellyadi in Uppinangady police station limits on Thursday.

In the complaint, Karan Pal of Jagadamba Agencies said the cash was kept in the box and the shop was closed on Wednesday at 8.30 p.m. When Prem Sangra, brother-in-law of Pal, came in the morning, he saw that somebody had gained entry into the shop by breaking open the lock placed on the rolling shutter. He went inside and found the cash and hard disk missing.

Pal’s compliant was registered for offences under Sections 380 and 457 of Indian Penal Code. Search was on for persons allegedly involved in the incident, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.