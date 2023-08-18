HamberMenu
Rs. 2 lakh stolen from hardware shop in Nellyadi

August 18, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A CCTV camera hard disk and cash worth ₹2 lakh were stolen from a hardware shop at Nellyadi in Uppinangady police station limits on Thursday.

In the complaint, Karan Pal of Jagadamba Agencies said the cash was kept in the box and the shop was closed on Wednesday at 8.30 p.m. When Prem Sangra, brother-in-law of Pal, came in the morning, he saw that somebody had gained entry into the shop by breaking open the lock placed on the rolling shutter. He went inside and found the cash and hard disk missing.

Pal’s compliant was registered for offences under Sections 380 and 457 of Indian Penal Code. Search was on for persons allegedly involved in the incident, the police said.

