RPF traces missing baggage,return it to its owner

Railway Protection Force personnel attached to Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. in Udupi were able to trace and return a missing baggage containing ₹ 70,000 in cash to its rightful owner on Wednesday after a fellow passenger had, under confusion, taken it away.
It all started on June 17 when RPF personnel in the Udupi Railway Station got information about a passenger losing his trolley bag to passengers who alighted a train there. Though personnel checked passengers who were undergoing screening formalities at the railway station, they could not find anything. The man who lost the baggage, Gunashekara, meanwhile, also filed an online complaint.
RPF personnel noticed on CCTV footage that three groups of passengers with similar trolley bags left the railway station by private vehicles. After obtaining mobile phone numbers of all passengers through the district administration, RPF personnel called each passenger. One of the groups informed the RPF that it indeed had an extra bag.
Since the person concerned was undergoing home quarantine at Kaup, RPF personnel advised him to bring the bag intact to the railway station after he completed his quarantine.
Meanwhile, Gunashekara reached Udupi on Wednesday and received the trolley bag with its belongings intact, said a communiqué from RPF.
The man who had taken the bag said that as the group had black trolley bags, he took Mr. Gunashekara's bag away under mistaken identity, as it was similar to his.
The RPF team that traced the bag comprised constables M.R. Gururaj and Karunakar and Inspector Santhosh.
