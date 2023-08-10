HamberMenu
RPF seizes 6.3 kg unclaimed cannabis worth ₹3.16 lakh from Yeshwantpur Express in Mangaluru

August 10, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Railway Protection Force seized unclaimed cannabis from a passenger train at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station on Thursday.

The Railway Protection Force seized unclaimed cannabis from a passenger train at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 6.3 kg of unclaimed cannabis worth ₹3.16 lakh from a passenger train at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station on Thursday, August 10.

An official communique said the RPF team was inspecting trains along with the crime investigation bureau of Palakkad Railway Division and the Karnataka Excise Department ahead of the Independence Day.

During the inspection of train no. 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express, RPF Mangaluru Junction inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav, Crime Bureau circle inspector N. Kesavadas, and Excise inspector Sunil Kumar found the baggage in a general second class coach at about 11.15 a.m. As no one claimed its ownership, the team seized the baggage and found cannabis upon opening it.

The contraband was handed over to the Excise Department, which registered a case under the NDPS Act, the communique stated.

