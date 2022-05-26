RPF personnel saves elderly man falling from moving train

The elderly man who tried to disembark the moving Matsyagandha Express being saved by a Railway Protection Force personnel at the Udupi Railway Station on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An elderly man who boarded the Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Express to see off his daughter was saved in the nick of the moment by the Railway Protection Force personnel when he was getting dragged by the train at Udupi Railway Station on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Konkan Railway Corporation officials, RPF constable Sajeer noticed the elderly man attempting to get off the moving Mumbai Express. He slipped accidentally, but firmly held on to the handle bar at the door. Consequently, he was being dragged on the platform.

Immediately, Mr. Sajeer ran towards the coach and pulled the man to safety. He was given first aid at the Railway Hospital in Udupi and later shifted to a private hospital for further treatment, said KRCL Public Relations Officer Sudha Krishnamoorthy in a communique.

Later, the man was identified as Kuthi Kundan (70), a resident of Perdur in Udupi district. Mr. Kundan came to the station to see off his daughter who was travelling by the Matsyagandha Express to Mumbai. His family members appreciated the swift action of Mr. Sajeer.