RPF personnel rescue two missing boys

The Railway Protection Force personnel attached to Konkan Railway’s Udupi Railway Station on Monday rescued two boys, who were reported to be missing from Thiruvalla Police Station limits of Kerala, from April 30.

According to a press release, the RPF control room received a message on Monday morning about a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy missing from Thiruvalla police station limits. The two boys were reportedly travelling by Train No. 16346, Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express.

Sreekanth, the RPF Personnel, carried out a surprise check of the train at Udupi station on Monday and found the two boys.

The boys, both hailing from Thiruvalla, were brought to the RPF Office for further inquiry. The boys, the release said, were childhood friends and they wanted to enjoy life. They two had planned to search for jobs in Mangaluru. The 16-year-old boy had brought with him ₹55,000 from his house and had spent ₹11,500, the release said.

After informing the Thiruvalla police and parents of the two boys, they were handed over to the Childline, the release said.