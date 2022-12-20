RPF personnel help passenger reclaim bag containing valuables

December 20, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

RPF personnel attached to Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. handing over the valuables to the passenger at Udupi Railway Station in Udupi.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel attached to Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Udupi station, on Monday returned valuables left behind by a passenger on train no. 10216 Ernakulam-Madgaon Weekly Express when he alighted the train at Mangaluru Junction.

A release from KRCL said T.U. Mohanan from Thrissur was travelling in B4 coach of the train from Thrissur to Mangaluru on Monday. He left behind the bag containing 18 gms of gold and cash while alighting at Mangaluru Junction. Realising this, he immediately approached the RPF personnel of Southern Railway at Mangaluru Junction, who passed on the message to their counterparts in Udupi.

RPF constable Sajeer recovered the bag on receiving the intimation at Udupi and produced it before the higher authorities. Mr. Mohanan too was informed about the development. He collected the bag after submitting necessary proof at Udupi Railway Station on Tuesday, and thanked the RPF for the prompt action.

