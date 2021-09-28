RPF personnel find kidnapped minor girl in Udupi railway station

A case of kidnap had been registered in Chandigarh on September 18

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel attached to Konkan Railway Corporation’s Udupi station rescued a minor girl from Chandigarh who was allegedly kidnapped. They found the girl with an adult male at the station. The duo were handed them over to the local police.

Chandigarh police informed the RPF at Udupi railway station that a case of kidnap of a minor girl had been registered with them on September 18, and that the girl was about to board a train from Udupi towards Surat in Gujarat. The Chandigarh police shared copies of the FIR and photographs of the girl.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sudhir Shetty immediately began searching for the girl along with constables Srikanth and Zeena H. Pinto. They found the girl, a resident of Chandigarh, at the main entrance with Mohammed Sadik, a 26-year-old resident of Mohalla Raza Colony in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. The girl told the RPF that she had left home about 10 days ago without informing her parents.

The RPF shared this information with the Chandigarh police and the Udupi police. Udupi police took custody of the girl and Mohammed Sadik.