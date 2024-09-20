GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RPF constable rewarded for saving woman passenger in Udupi

The constable pulled out a passenger who got stuck between a moving train and the station platform in Udupi

Published - September 20, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Regional Railway Manager of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. at Karwar Asha Shetty presenting a spot reward of ₹5,000 to RPF constable K.T. Aparna at Udupi Railway Station on Friday, September 20.

Regional Railway Manager of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. at Karwar Asha Shetty presenting a spot reward of ₹5,000 to RPF constable K.T. Aparna at Udupi Railway Station on Friday, September 20. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Responding instantaneously to an emergency, an on-duty Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable pulled out a woman passenger who got stuck between a moving train and the station platform in Udupi on Friday, September 20.

Constable K.T. Aparna who was on duty on Platform 1 at Udupi Railway station on Friday morning noticed a woman passenger who was attempting to board the moving Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Express Special (Train No. 06602), slipping from the foot board of the coach. Lower portion of the passenger’s body was stuck between the coach and the platform, said a communique from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL)

Ms. Aparna immediately rushed to the passenger and pulled her out. The passenger, who was later identified as D.N. Niharika, travelling from Mangaluru Junction to Gokarna Road, was brought to a safe place with the help of other passengers. Meanwhile, the on duty Railway staff ensured the Loco Pilot stopped the train.

The passenger, who escaped unhurt, continued her journey and her well-being was inquired by RPF staff at Bhatkal Station. She had deboarded at Udupi to buy some snacks and the incident occurred when she attempted to board the train.

Appreciating the good work of Ms. Aparna, KRCL’s Regional Railway Manager at Karwar Asha Shetty, who recently took over the charge, presented a spot reward of ₹5,000 to her at the station.


