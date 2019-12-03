Mangaluru

RPF arrests three for theft

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of Konkan Railway recently arrested three persons on the charge of theft aboard Train No 12619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express and recovered valuables worth ₹4.7 lakh.

A passenger travelling in the train on November 28 reported the theft to the RPF near Murdeshwar, by which time the accused had reportedly disembarked and taken a bus towards Karwar. On learning about their movement from autorickshaw drivers at the railway station, RPF personnel nabbed them from the bus, a communique from Konkan Railway said. The arrested are Dilip Mishra, Mukaddar and Kullu Nishad. They were later handed over to the Murdeshwar police with the recovered items.

