Royal Bengal tigress gives birth to five cubs in Pilikula

Tiger numbers at the Pilikula Biological Park has increased to 13 with a Royal Bengal tigress, in captivity, giving birth to five cubs.

According to H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the park, the cubs born about 20 days ago are now healthy. The eight-year-old tiger named Rani had been brought from Bannerghatta Biological Park in exchange for a male tiger named Vinay from Pilikula.

As the first two months are critical for the newborn cubs in terms of contracting infections, only caretakers of the animal are allowed to monitor them. Visitors will be allowed once the cubs are vaccinated and fit to be exhibited, Mr. Bhandary said.

Of the newborn cubs, three are females and two males. Of the eight tigers that are already in the park, five are males and three females, he said.

Mr. Bhandary said that Plikula would get two white female tigers from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati, in exchange for two male tigers from Pilikula shortly. In addition, Pilikula would get one pair each of Brown Rhea and White Rhea from the Thiruvananathapuram zoo. The park here would also receive four swamp deer which are endangered, from the Thiruvananthapuram zoo.

Dhole pups

The director said that dholes, which are rare and endangered, brought from Vishakapatanam zoo, gave birth to three pups in Pilikula about two months ago. The female dhole and its pups are being exhibited for visitors.

Mr. Bhandary said that animals under captivity bred when they were provided with natural habitat, balanced food and proper health care.

He said that big cats such as tigers and lions need about 8 kg of meat and 2 kg of chicken a day. Their young ones require about 6 kg of meat and 1.5 kg of chicken a day.

In addition, the young ones are fed with supplementary food such as eggs and chicken soup. Leopards are being given about 6 kg of meat a day.