Rowdy-sheeter shot at, arrested

In a late evening operation on Thursday, the police opened fire at a rowdy-sheeter, Gowrish (29), in Jeppinamogeru in the city and arrested him.

Gowrish and a head constable, Sheenappa, who were injured in the incident, have now been admitted in a hospital.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil told reporters here on Friday that Gowrish was extorting money from industrialists and wealthy people by using the name of those with criminal antecedents. An affected person filed a complaint with the Kavoor Police a few days ago.

A team of Central Crime Branch Police, led by Police Inspector Shivaprakash Nayak and Sub-Inspector Kabalraj, on Thursday night raided a place in Jeppinamogeru where Gowrish was hiding. Gowrish attacked Sheenappa with a dagger when the team proceeded to arrest him. “Our police staff opened fire in self-defence when he attacked Sheenappa. He is injured in his right leg,” he said. Sheenappa has injuries in his right hand.

The police seized the dagger and also two machetes from the car Gowrish was using. The police are on the look-out for Gowrish’s associates. They are probing into his alleged links with Akashbhavan Sharan, said to be an associate of underworld operative Vikki Shetty.

Mr. Patil said that Gowrish was sentenced to life in connection with a double murder case registered in the Kavoor Police limits in 2011. He was released following a stay order on the sentence by the High Court of Karnataka. He was an accused in a murder case each registered by Kavoor and Ullal police in 2012 and 2015, respectively. Gowrish was an accused in two cases of attempt to murder, Mr. Patil said.