Row over govt. inviting Rohit Chakrathirtha as key speaker in Udupi Yakshagana Sammelana

February 08, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Controversy has erupted over the first State-level integrated Yakshagana Sammelana in Udupi from February 11, with questions being raised on inviting Rohith Chakrathirtha, former chairman of the Karnataka Textbook Review Committee, to deliver the keynote address at the inauguration of the literary sessions.

At the same time, V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Kannada and Culture, has defended the decision.

Writers, including Purushottama Bilimale, Srinivas Karkala, Udyavara Nagesh Kumar, and Kumble Sadashiva Master, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, questioned the contribution of Mr. Chakrathirtha to Yakshagana.

They said that Mr. Chakrathirtha is not a Yakshagana artise or a Yakshagana scriptwriter or an organiser of Yakshaganas or a critic. The government and the reception committee has humiliated Yakshagana and the organisers should take note of it seriously.

They said that the organisers could have invited scholars B.A. Vivek Rai, K. Chinnappa Gowda, Padekal Vishnu Bhat, Vasantha Bharadwaj or other achievers like Chandrashekara Damle, Raghava Nambiyar, Nagaveni Manchi, Radhakrishna Kalchar, Anandarama Upadhya, G.S. Bhat, Keremane Shivananda Hegde, Gopalakrishna Bhagavatha, Vidwan Ranga Bhat, Jabbar Samo, Prithivarj Kavattar as the speaker.

The writers said that fans of Yakshagana are happy over the selection of M. Prabhakara Joshi as the president of the sammelana. There was a need to organise the Yakshagana Sammelana considering its richness and pervasiveness as it has received global level exposure now.

Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, president of Udupi District Congress Committee, on Tuesday opposed the selection of Mr. Chakrathirtha questioning his contribution to Yakshagana.

Meanwhile, speaking to presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday, the Minister for Kannada and Culture said that some elements are trying to find fault on every aspects.

‘‘It is not a wrong decision to invite a writer for the convention. We invited him for his commitment to nationality as our government supports nationalists. More such people with nationalist mindset will be invited for the convention,’’ he said.

The Minister was interacting on the sidelines of a function to release the flag of the sammelana.