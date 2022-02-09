Row over dress code in more colleges in Karnataka

Students who came wearing saffron shawls and peta, while others arrived in hijab to MGM Pre University College and MGM Degree College in Udupi on Tuesday.

The institutions declare a holiday even before the State Government announcement comes

The row over dress code impacted three more colleges in the coastal belt on Tuesday forcing them to declare a holiday even before the State Government announced a three-day holiday in this connection.

The colleges declared a holiday to bring the tense situation under control after some students turned up with saffron shawls with saffron peta and hijab.

Hence, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Pre University and Degree Colleges, both situated on the same premises, in Udupi and the Government First Grade College at Vamadapadavu, Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada, declared a holiday.

Founded in 1949, MGM Degree College is an A grade accredited college by the NAAC and is a well-known institution in the coastal belt.

Some boys and girls wore both saffron peta and shawls while some girls were seen wearing either saffron shawls or hijab on the premises of the two MGM colleges.

Though the situation on the college campus was tense for some time in the forenoon as the students gathered inside the campus and protested against each other, it eased after the college declared a holiday.

The students dispersed gradually later.

MGM Degree College principal Devidasa Naik told presspersons that the campus of the colleges is a healthy one.

The issue over hijab has provoked the students of the colleges which then declared a holiday to bring the situation under control.

The colleges, both the pre university and degree sections, will remain closed till the management committee takes a decision on re-opening classes.

A student, Varshi, who was sporting a saffron shawl, told mediapersons outside the college in Udupi that students wore the shawls and peta as some students turned up wearing hijab. The college told students on Monday that neither shawls nor hijab will be allowed in classrooms.

But some students turned up with hijab on Tuesday also. “Hence, we too wore saffron shawls. We want equality and uniformity,” she said.

Asked whether students were wearing hijab earlier to college, she said that they did. “But as per the Government Order now, it is not allowed,” she added.

Meanwhile, a row erupted in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday with some students, both girls and boys, of Government First Grade College at Vamadapadavu in Bantwal taluk turning up on campus sporting saffron shawls.

They shouted slogans that the college should not allow girls wearing hijab inside classrooms.

Noticing that the situation was getting tense, the college immediately declared a holiday for two days.

Registrar (Administration) of Mangalore University C.K. Kishore Kumar told The Hindu that the colleges which have declared a holiday have been suggested to conduct online classes.

Another degree college in Dakshina Kannada, Pompei College at Aikala, had witnessed a row over dress code about a month ago. The controversy was mutually resolved later after students agreed to attend classes wearing uniform.