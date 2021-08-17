Rousing welcome for Yeshwantpur-Karwar Express with vistadome coaches

Uttara Kannada Railway Seva Samithi president Rajeev Gaonkar (right) along with Kumta-Honnavar MLA Dinakar K. Shetty were among the rail patrons who welcomed the Karwar-Yeshwantpur day train (06211/06212) with vistadome coaches at Kumta railway station on August 17, 2021.

MANGALURU

17 August 2021 13:22 IST

Rail patrons urge Railway Ministry to make the service a daily one to promote tourism

There was exuberance along the Konkan Railway network in coastal Karnataka during the maiden run of Yeshwantpur-Karwar day train attached with vistadome coaches. Patrons welcomed the train at all important stations when the service was operated between Mangaluru and Karwar on August 16 evening.

The tri-weekly day service (06211/06212) connecting Bengaluru was cancelled between Mangaluru Junction and Karwar on May 2 by Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. citing poor occupancy. After a public outcry, and following appeals from people’s representatives in the region, KRCL resumed the service on August 16.

Advertising

Advertising

At Kundapura railway station, KRCL’s Regional Railway Manager, Karwar, B.B. Nikam too joined the patrons in welcoming the service. The Kundapura Rail Prayanikara Hitarakshana Vedike was in the forefront of demanding reintroduction of the service. Vedike president Ganesh Puthran, secretary Rajesh Kaveri, convener Vivek Nayak and others boarded the vistadome coach, which they said is bound to enhance tourism activities in coastal Karnataka.

Kundapura Rail Prayanikara Hitarakshana Samithi president Ganesh Puthran (left), secretary Rajesh Kaveri (second from left) and other rail patrons welcomed the Yeshwantpur-Karwar day train with vistadome coaches at Kundapura railway station on August 16, 2021. The train connecting Bengaluru runs thrice a week.

On the occasion, Mr. Nikam also inaugurated a high-mast lamp in front of Kundapura station, which was a long-pending demand.

At Kumta railway station, Kumta-Honnavar MLA Dinakar K. Shetty, Uttara Kannada Railway Seva Samithi president Rajeev Gaonkar and others welcomed the day train from Bengaluru (Yeshwantpur).

'Run a daily service'

Various railway passengers’ associations along coastal Karnataka are of the view that introduction of vistadome coaches on the day train would go a long way in boosting tourism in the region.

Also Read Vistadome coaches a big hit

The coast is endowed with rich natural beauty, perennial rivers, a long coastline, coconut groves and many attractions that would draw tourists, said Gautam Shetty, adviser to Kundapura Association.

The benefits of the day train would get enhanced if it is made to run all days of the week instead of three days a week, Mr. Shetty said. He suggested that the Yeshwantpur-Karwar service leave Mangaluru Junction at 4.45 p.m. instead of the scheduled time of 5.20 p.m. to tap the tourism potential.