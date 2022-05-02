Rotary Vandana awards presented in Mangaluru

Tulu theatre stalwarts and cine artists Bhojaraj Vamanjoor and Aravind Bolar were conferred with the Rotary Annual State-level Vandana Award on Thursday in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tulu theatre artists and cine artists Bhojaraj Vamanjoor and Aravind Bolar were conferred with the Rotary Annual State-level Vandana Award here on Thursday.

The award was conferred on them in recognition of their achievements and in appreciation of their contributions in the field of Tulu, Art, and Culture. The award was jointly instituted by the Rotary Club of Mangalore Central and the Rotaract Club of Mangalore City.

City Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar presented the awards and congratulated the artists. He also lauded the Rotary Clubs’ community service and recognising the achievers.

Award selection committee chairman Devdas Rai, in his introductory address, said the annual award was part of clubs’ vocational service project. He congratulated Bhojaraj Vamanjoor and Aravind Bolar on their unique achievements in the field of entertainment and Tulu film industry.

The awardees expressed their gratitude to the Rotary Club and said that they deemed it a privilege and honour to accept the awards, which were very valuable.