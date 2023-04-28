Rotary Vandana Award to be presented to actor Ramesh Bhat on May 3

April 28, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Eminent Kannada actor Ramesh Bhatt has been chosen for the prestigious State-level Rotary Annual Vandana Award – 2023 in recognition of his contributions in the fields of entertainment and cinema.

The award is jointly instituted by Rotary Club of Mangalore Central and Rotaract Club of Mangalore City. Comprising a citation, plaque and memento, the award will be presented to Mr. Bhat by Nitte (Deemed to be University) Vice Chancellor Sathish Kumar Bhandary on May 3 at Hotel Moti Mahal, Mangaluru, said Award Committee Chairman Devadas Rai in a statement.

President of Rotary Club of Mangalore Central Saibaba Rao, Rotary District Assistant Governor Rajgopal Rai and District Rotract representative R.K. Nikhil will be present on the occasion.

Rotary and Rotract Clubs annually confer the Vandana Award to persons rendering exemplary services in various fields as a part of their Vocational Service projects.