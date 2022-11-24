Rotary Chinnara Utsava on Sunday

November 24, 2022 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - MANGALURU

Rotary Club of Mangalore Central jointly with Rotaract Club of Mangalore City will hold the 22nd Chinnara Utsava at Canara High School, Urwa Grounds, on Sunday.

The day-long sports competition and cultural festival is organised exclusively for about 400 children residing in 10 different Child Protection and Care Centres in and around Mangaluru, said organising committee chairman B. Devadas Rai. The programme aims to bring a smile and happiness on the faces of those children.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P.S. Yedapadithaya, will inaugurate the event at 9 am in the presence of RI district 3182, Zone II Assistant Governor Rajgopal Rai and Rotary Club of Mangalore President Sai Baba Rao.

Rotary District 3181 Governor (2024-25) Vikram Datta distributes prizes during the valedictory at 5 pm. The club has initiated the fun fare festival of sports and cultural events in 1996 to provide platform for the enthusiastic children on this special day to display their hidden cultural talents and exhibit their sporting skills, Dr. Devadas Rai said.