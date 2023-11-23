Rotary Chinnara Utsava in Mangaluru on November 26

November 23, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - MANGALURU

The Rotary Club of Mangalore Central jointly with the Rotaract Club of Mangalore City will organise the 23rd annual Chinnara Utsava at Canara High School, Urwa campus, Mangaluru, on November 26 at 9 a.m. as part of their community development oriented projects.

The day-long sports competition and cultural events will be organised exclusively for 400 children residing in 10 different child protection and care centres in and around Mangaluru.

“The programme aims to bring a smile and happiness on the faces of these children at least for a day,” B. Devdas Rai, chairman, organising committee of the event said in a release on Wednesday.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur will inaugurate the event. The Assistant Governor RI District 3181 Subodh Kumar Das will be the guest. Rotary District 3181 Governor H. R. Keshav will distribute the prizes to the winners, runners-up in the competitions and present a trophy to a child protection and care centre for overall performance, in the valedictory function in the evening.

The event provides a platform for children to display their hidden cultural talents and exhibit their sporting skills, he said.