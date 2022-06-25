Rohit Chakrathirtha’s felicitation programme postponed

:

A civic reception scheduled in the city on Saturday for writer Rohit Chakrathirtha was postponed late on Friday after the Deshapremi Sanghatanegala Okkuta threatened to storm the venue opposing the programme.

The organisers, Chintana Ganga, had scheduled to felicitate him at Canara High School at Dongarakeri at 5 p.m.

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya was to preside over the programme. The writer was also scheduled to speak on the topic, Masked Indian history and glory of India, during the event.

Mr. Chakrathirtha, as the chairman of textbook review committee, was in the thick of controversy over revision of school textbooks until the government dissolved the committee recently.

The organisers said that as they got information that Left wing organisations are likely to disturb peace in the city by creating a ruckus by storming the venue, they have cancelled the event.

Earlier, a release from the Okkuta, comprising Democratic Youth Federation of India and the Students Federation of India, among other organisations, said that activists opposing the felicitation will join near the city centre mall at 4.30 p.m. and later, march to the venue to storm it.

It claimed that the okkuta has the support of the Congress, the Janata Dal (Secular), Dalit Sangarsh Samithi, the CPI, the INTUC, the AIYF and others.

It said that the writer should not be given public felicitation as it claimed that he had humiliated social reformer Narayana Guru, writer Kuvempu, B.R. Ambedkar, Kayyara Kinnanha Rai during the revision of textbooks. It demanded the cancellation of the programme.

The okkuta, comprising Muneer Katipalla, State president, DYFI, said that the Vice-Chancellor should not participate in the programme.

In a press release, the All India Demoratic Students Organisation said: “At a time when there is severe opposition to his (Mr. Chakrathirtha’s) ideas and the textbook drafted by him, the Vice-Chancellor of a prestigious university should not preside over a programme organised to felicitate him (Mr. Chakrathirtha). The Vice-Chancellor should remain neutral and should not back any political party or organisation. Mr. Yadapadithaya should remain away from the programme.”

“AIDSO appeals to the Vice-Chancellor to uphold the dignity of the position he holds,” Ajay Kamath, secretary of the State unit, said.