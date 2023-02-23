Rogue tusker that killed two in Kadaba taluk captured on third day of operation

February 23, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Forest Department personnel were successful in capturing a rogue tusker, from a group of three elephants, which on February 20 killed two people in Kadaba taluk.

The breakthrough came in the afternoon of the third day of the operation near Sunkadakatte in Kadaba taluk on Thursday, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Conservator of Forests Y.K. Dinesh Kumar, who was leading the operation since Tuesday.

While the first day of the operation on Tuesday culminated in locating the elephants [a male, a female, and a sub-adult], the bid to tranquilise them on the second day was unsuccessful.

On locating them in a deep valley at Mujur-Mandekara in Sunkadakatte region of Kadaba taluk on Thursday, the personnel, along with five trained elephants, surrounded the group.

As a precautionary measure, entry of the public in the region was prohibited while vehicular movement too was halted on Sunkadakatte-Kombaru Road.

MESCOM too disconnected power supply in the region to avert any possible mishap.

The tusker was separated from the group, while the dart shot at 3.48 p.m. by veterinary doctors hit the target, tranquilising it, said Kukke Subrahmanya Range Forest Officer, Raghavendra.

As the tusker was lying unconscious, personnel tied its legs with ropes to allow only limited movement.

Soon after it regained consciousness at around 6 p.m., handlers with trained elephants pulled it towards the Sunkadakatte-Kombaru main road. The process of loading the tursker onto a truck and transporting it to one of the elephant camps was on by late evening.

The well-built and well-shaped pachyderm was aged around 35-40. “It was stronger than the elephants the department had brought from camps,” Mr. Raghavendra said.

Pulling it uphill from the valley to the main road was an arduous task, the RFO noted.

With its pictures captured through camera traps, the department was able to identify it as the one which attacked Ranjitha and Ramesh Rai on Monday, Mr. Raghavendra said.

Hence the personnel did not venture to capture the accompanying female and sub-adult elephants, he explained.

As Mr. Kumar had promised to address the issue immediately after the attack, five trained elephants — Abhimanyu, Prashanth, Harsha, Kanjan and Mahendra— were brought from Dubare and Nagarahole elephant camps on the same night.

Over 100 department personnel, 40 elephant handlers from the camps and three veterinary doctors were involved in the operation.