Rogue elephants could not be tranquilised as they continue to hide in bushes: Forest Department

February 22, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Darts missed targets as tusker often charged at the personnel and trained elephants

The Hindu Bureau

The operation to capture rogue elephants, one of which had attacked two people resulting in their deaths on Monday, in Kadaba taluk, was not successful on Wednesday as the personnel could not tranquilise the pachyderms.

“The veterinary doctors shot several darts, but they missed the targets as the elephants continued to hid inside bushes,” said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Conservator of Forests Y.K. Dinesh Kumar.

The animals travelled from Renjilady to Mardala between Tuesday and Wednesday in Kadaba taluk.

Even with the help of five trained elephants, the teams were not successful in capturing the rogue elephants, as the tuskers often charged at the department personnel and immediately went into hiding, he explained. The first target was to capture the tuskers, he added.

The teams will continue to monitor the movement of the elephants [a male, a female, and a sub-adult] throughout the night and continue the operation on Thursday, Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

After Ranjitha and Ramesh Rai were killed in an elephant attack early on Monday at Naila in Kadaba taluk, the Forest Department launched a massive operation to capture the rogue elephants on Tuesday,

As many as five trained elephants from Dubare and Nagarahole elephant camps, around 40 elephant handlers, over one hundred department personnel, and three veterinary doctors are involved in the operation.

The teams had located the three wild elephants inside deep forests of steep slopes near Renjilady by Tuesday evening and called off the operations as it was getting dark. The operation resumed on Wednesday morning; but remained incomplete.

Meanwhile, reports reaching here said that some wild elephants were also spotted at Kollamogaru area, near Kukke Subrhamanya and at Mandekolu, near Sullia late Tuesday.

