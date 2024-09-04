RoB concreting work on Surathkal-Bajpe road to start after festival, says MLA Bharath Shetty

Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, on Tuesday said the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will concrete the railway overbridge surface on Surathkal-Bajpe (MRPL) road that has been battered with craters and potholes.

Chairing a meeting of officials concerned at the MCC zonal office in Surathkal, Dr. Shetty said tender for the work was already awarded for ₹78 lakh and the work will start after Ganesh Chaturthi. The RoB would have to be closed for traffic for a couple of months, the MLA said, soliciting public cooperation for the same.

He said work on concreting the approaches of the RoB on both the sides was already taken up. The stretch between Surahtkal and Chokkabettu Cross too would be developed when the RoB concreting would be undertaken, he said.

Residents in and around Surathkal, Kana, Bala, and surrounding areas had been having a harrowing experience over the poor condition of the road and the RoB. Various organisations, including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and others, had organised multiple protests demanding a crater-free bridge and road on the section for the last few years.

Dr. Shetty said Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. has already approved RoB concreting proposal of the MCC and gave suggestions about the specifications of the work. Though the RoB surface was provided bitumen cover often, the same got damaged frequently. Therefore, concreting the stretch was planned that also includes shoulder drains for rainwater drainage. Rainwater accumulation was one of the main reasons damaging the surface, he said. He also asked MCC to improve the Vidyanagara RoB with fresh bitumen cover before commencing the MRPL road RoB work.

The MLA said the Mangaluru City Traffic Police would come out with a separate traffic advisory when the RoB remains closed. All heavy vehicles towards MRPL and Krishnapura would have to move via Kulai, Kana, and Bala while light vehicles could move via the interior road near Hotel Suraj International to join Chokkabettu junction.

Councillors Saritha Shashidhar, Varun Chowta, Lakshmi Shekhar Devadiga, Lokesh Bollare, Samshad, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nazma Farooqi, Traffic Police Inspector Mohammed Shareef, MCC AEE Karthik and others were present.

