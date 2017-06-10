Roadside vending, parking problems highlighted

Concerns over sale of vegetables on roadsides and haphazard parking on widened roads dominated the calls made during the weekly phone-in programme at the office of the Police Commissioner here on Friday.

A resident of Valencia said that with vehicle parking on both sides of the road between Father Muller Hospital and Jeppu Seminary, there was very little space left for motorists. Widening of this stretch had not helped motorists, he said.

Another caller said the traffic movement had been affected because of pushcart vendors operating by the roadside in Sharbatkatte of Padavinangady. There was also complaint regarding problems caused to motorists because of parking on both sides of V.T. Road near Yenepoya Hospital.

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said a joint drive would be taken up shortly by the city police and the Mangaluru City Corporation to clear the vehicles and pushcart vendors.

Two callers said motorists had been troubled by the potholes and barricades at Bendoorwell junction and Karavali junction. Mr. Sekhar directed Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Tilakchandra to look into the issue.

Another caller asked the police to take steps to prevent frequent piling up of vehicles at the Clock Tower junction. There was also a demand for more KSRTC buses on city routes.