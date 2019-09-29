Roads still battered

Despite the beginning of the Navaratri festival, roads across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts continue to remain battered.
The Hassan-Maranahalli and Addahole-B.C. Road stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 is riddled with craters.
The recently constructed four-lane NH 66 has developed several craters between Udupi and Kundapur even as its stretch between Surathkal and Nanthoor continues to remain poor.
Except concreted roads, other roads in Mangaluru are filled with potholes.
