Road users dread connectivity may snap again

Road users commuting between Bengaluru and the coastal areas via National Highway 75 dread another monsoon as road connectivity might snap any time with the battered stretches of the main thoroughfare, Shiradi Ghat, remain un-repaired.

Torrential rain in August 2018 damaged the crucial Shiradi Ghat stretch on at least 13 stretches abutting Kempu Hole along whose course the highway passes through.

Closed for a couple of months for traffic, the Shiradi Ghat stretch was reopened for traffic after temporary restoration work was carried out.

While the National Highway division of the State Public Works Department had been promising to undertake permanent restoration works, including construction of embankment from the river-bed till the highway in the affected stretches, the work never commenced.

Gopal Pai Mani, who had launched a Twitter campaign last year to get the Shiradi Ghat opened after the monsoon, felt that people’s representatives from the coastal region should have brought pressure on the government.

Political reasons?

In the WhatsApp group, “connectustomangalore”, members were also alleging that there could be political reasons behind keeping Shiradi Ghat un-repaired as people in the coast voted for the BJP en masse.

The entire stretch of National Highway 75 from Nelamangala to Mangaluru is now maintained by the National Highways Authority of India but for the 26-km stretch of the Shiradi Ghat, which is maintained by the State Public Works Department.

The affected stretches of Shiradi Ghat are barricaded, either using concrete blocks or metal sheets, offering just enough space for two vehicles to move at the same time.

As the river embankment has collapsed almost to the level of the newly laid concrete road in many places, the movement of heavy vehicles during the monsoon season might further damage the road, feel experts.

Four-laning

Meanwhile, there has been little progress in the four-laning work of National Highway 75 between Hassan-Sakleshpur-Maranahalli in Hassan district above the Ghat section and Addahole-BC Road just below the ghat section in Dakshina Kannada district.

Unfinished earth works on both these stretches might lead to further land erosion and flooding along the stretch making motoring difficult when it rains, road users fear.

NHAI awarded the four-lane concrete road work in two packages — 55 km between Hassan and Maranahalli and 66 km between Addahole and BC Road — to Isolux Corson and Larsen & Tubro, respectively, under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode at a cost of ₹ 400 crore and ₹ 821 crore each in March 2017.