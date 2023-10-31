Road Transport Ministry invites bids to prepare DPR for widening Mani-Sampaje stretch

October 31, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Monday invited proposals from eligible consultants for preparation of the detailed project report, survey, and preparation of land plan for widening the Mani-Mysuru-Bengaluru NH 75 to four lanes between Mani and Sampaje in Dakshina Kannada district.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP, in a statement here on Tuesday said MoRTH’s move followed his request with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for widening the highway. The widening plan comes at a time when two more highways, Manglauru-Bengaluru NHA 75 and Mangaluru-Solapur NH 169, are being made into four lanes, he said.

The three projects would accelerate the development of the district, he said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Gadkari for their gesture.

NH 275 was recently widened to two lanes with paved shoulders by the NH wing of the Karnataka Public Works Department. The highway passes through hilly terrain with many sharp curves and comprises traffic black spots too. Widening the highway to four lanes to the design speed of 100 kmph would eliminate these curves and offer smooth drive, said a senior PWD engineer.

The National Highways Authority of India is executing a 93 km access controlled four-lane expressway between Srirangapatna and Kushalnagar to connect the same to Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. The Kushalnagar-Mani stretch of NH 275 was a part of the four-lane project.

MoRTH’s Regional Officer in Bengaluru, Narendra Sharma, in the notice inviting tender, said the letter of invitation, terms of reference and the request for proposal for widening NH 275 from Km 0.00 (Mani) to 71.60 (Sampaje) are available online on e-tender portal, https://eprocure.gov.in. The RFP has also been uploaded on “INFRACON” ( www.infracon.nic.in).

He said the bids must be submitted online before 3 p.m. of December 13. A pre-bid meeting will be held on November 23 at 4 p.m. while the bids will be opened on December 14 at 4 p.m, the officer said. The NH wing of the State PWD was likely to execute the project.