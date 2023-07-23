HamberMenu
Road lanes inside erstwhile NITK-Surathkal toll gate on NH 66 still in pathetic condition

Motorists struggle to negotiate the 300-odd m stretch in the locality due to multiple potholes and craters

July 23, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry
The Kochi-Panvel NH 66 passing through the erstwhile NITK-Surathkal toll plaza that was closed down following stiff agitation by people, continues to remain in a pathetic condition endangering lives of motorists.

The Kochi-Panvel NH 66 passing through the erstwhile NITK-Surathkal toll plaza that was closed down following stiff agitation by people, continues to remain in a pathetic condition endangering lives of motorists.

The Kochi-Panvel NH 66 passing through the erstwhile NITK-Surathkal toll plaza that was closed down following stiff agitation by people, continues to remain in a pathetic condition endangering lives of motorists.

The Kochi-Panvel NH 66 passing through the erstwhile NITK-Surathkal toll plaza that was closed down following stiff agitation by people, continues to remain in a pathetic condition endangering lives of motorists.

Though toll collection at the erstwhile NITK-Surathkal toll gate came to a halt on December 1 last year, road users continue to suffer as the stretch still sports multiple potholes and craters on the Kochi-Panvel National Highway 66.

The two lanes inside the toll gate and one each lane on either side of it for local vehicles are full of craters endangering the safety of vehicle users. The lanes were in poor condition even when the toll was being collected by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Being a part of the Port Connectivity Project Road, NITK to Nanthoor on NH 66 and Nanthoor to B.C. Road on Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75, the toll gate was constantly being opposed by local residents. The Surathkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi conducted multiple protests, laying siege to the toll gate and holding other forms of agitation to force the government to stop toll collection within the municipal limits of Mangaluru.

The Union Road Transport Ministry finally issued a notification closing down the Surathkal toll gate and merging it with the Hejmady toll plaza a few km ahead in November last. Toll collection officially stopped at the Surathkal toll gate from December 1 while the NHAI could not commence collecting the merged toll charges at the Hejmady toll plaza following stiff resistance from road users of Udupi district.

Indifferent attitude

Samithi convener Muneer Katpalla has said the NHAI was indifferent to the condition of the highway stretch near NITK. The dilapidated toll gate structure that was dangerously located too was not removed, he regretted.

The authority should have removed the disused toll gate structure immediately after stopping toll collection, Mr. Katpalla said adding its negligence might cost dear to road users.

If NHAI does not remove the structure and make the stretch motorable, the samithi would be forced to launch another agitation, he warned.

