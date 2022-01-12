Road improvement work launched

Minister S. Angara performing bhoomi puja in Sullia taluk on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

12 January 2022 01:12 IST

Minister for Ports and Fisheries S. Angara on Tuesday performed bhoomi puja for an interior road connecting Madappadi in Sullia taluk where the Dakshina Kannada District Journalists Association had conducted grama vastavya programme in January last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Angara said that people in the village had demanded that the Sevaje-Madappadi Road be deeloped during the village stay. With his and the association’s intervention, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa ordered the release of ₹1.5 crore grant for road development, he said.

While Madappadi is located about 9 km from Elimale, the village is about 5 km from Elimale-Aranghod Public Works Department road. Of the 5-km stretch, about 1.5 km is in good condition but the remaining stretch is in a pathetic state. The stretch will be developed into a 3.75 wide bitumen road with about 150 m concrete stretch. Engineers have promised to complete the work within two months.

