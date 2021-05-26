Mangaluru

Road digging banned during monsoon

Mangaluru City Corporation has banned any type of road digging under its jurisdiction during the monsoon season from June 1 to September 30.

Digging for purposes such as pipeline construction, drainage system works, electrical set-ups has been banned during the period.

In case of emergency when a road needs to be cut, prior permission from the corporation is to be obtained. Action will be taken against those violating the ban order. The city corporation has, in a tweet here on Wednesday, also requested citizens to extend their cooperation.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2021 6:29:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/road-digging-banned-during-monsoon/article34650600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY