Road digging banned during monsoon

Mangaluru City Corporation has banned any type of road digging under its jurisdiction during the monsoon season from June 1 to September 30.

Digging for purposes such as pipeline construction, drainage system works, electrical set-ups has been banned during the period.

In case of emergency when a road needs to be cut, prior permission from the corporation is to be obtained. Action will be taken against those violating the ban order. The city corporation has, in a tweet here on Wednesday, also requested citizens to extend their cooperation.