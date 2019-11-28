Mangaluru

Road closed for trafficfrom today

more-in

A portion of the Nehru Maidan Road from A.B. Shetty Circle to Clock Tower will be closed for traffic from Thursday. This is to facilitate pedestrian sub-way work from the Mini Vidhana Soudha-side towards the Government Lady Goshen Hospital.

Traffic from A.B. Shetty Circle to Clock Tower will be diverted via Hamilton Circle (Deputy Commissioner’s Office) and Rao and Rao Circle. This arrangement will be in force till the completion of the project work under the Smart City mission, a release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 1:56:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/road-closed-for-trafficfrom-today/article30100739.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY