Road closed for trafficfrom today

A portion of the Nehru Maidan Road from A.B. Shetty Circle to Clock Tower will be closed for traffic from Thursday. This is to facilitate pedestrian sub-way work from the Mini Vidhana Soudha-side towards the Government Lady Goshen Hospital.

Traffic from A.B. Shetty Circle to Clock Tower will be diverted via Hamilton Circle (Deputy Commissioner’s Office) and Rao and Rao Circle. This arrangement will be in force till the completion of the project work under the Smart City mission, a release said.