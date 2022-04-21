Rlys invites EOI for ‘One Station One Product’ scheme

Special Correspondent April 21, 2022 00:12 IST

Special Correspondent April 21, 2022 00:12 IST

Mangaluru Central is one of the stations which will be covered.

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has invited expression of interest (EOI) by interested persons to set up stalls for display and sale of local products under the Indian Railway’s ‘One Station, One Product’ scheme in 19 stations under the Division, including Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction. Railways intends to make the selected stations the promotional and sales hub for local products under the scheme. The scheme aims to encourage local artisans, potters, weavers/handloom weavers, craftsmen, tribal, etc. by providing opportunities for the promotion and sale of their products. These stations have been planned to act as a marketing channel wherein a fully-functional stall is earmarked for promoting and selling the product. The exhibitor would have to pay ₹1,000 as the registration fee for 15 days. Individual artisans, craftsmen and self help groups would be given preference and also micro enterprises registered under MSME. EOI forms and conditions are available at https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in and the last date for submission of EOI is April 22, 4 p.m. Other stations identified under the scheme in Palakkad Division include, Pollachi, Palakkad Junction, Ottappalam, Shoranur Junction, Angadippuram, Nilambur Road, Tirur, Kozhikode, Quilandy, Vadakara, Mahe, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyannur, Nileshwar, Kanhangad, and Kasaragod.



