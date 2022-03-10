Rlys. de-reserving general class coaches on mail, express trains

With the Railway Ministry giving the nod to restore unreserved coaches on mail and express trains, South Western and Southern Railway have decided to de-reserve general second class coaches on all their intra and inter-zone services starting this month.

A release from Southern Railway here said that the zone recently commenced de-reserving general second class coaches on intra and inter-zone mail and express trains. Now, South Western Railway too has communicated to the zone of a similar measure for its intra-zone services, the release said.

Ever since COVID-19, the Railways has been running services on select routes and sectors as special trains with fully reserved coaches to prevent the spread of the disease. With the number of cases decreasing drastically, the Railways has restored original train numbers on all trains.

While Southern Railway has announced restoration of unreserved coaches on all mail and express trains with regular numbers in a phased manner with effect from March 10, 16, 20, April 1, 16, 20 and May 1, South Western Railway has decided to de-reserve coaches on 19 intra-zone trains on different dates this month.

Some of the important trains on which general second class coaches have been de-reserved are 07377-Vijayapura-Mangauru Junction, 12291-Yeshwantpur-Chennai Central, 12658-Bengaluru-Chennai Central, 12777-Hubballi-Kochuveli, 16526-Bengaluru-Kanniyakumari, 16585-Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central, 22681-Mysuru-Chennai Central, 16232-Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai, 16511-Bengaluru-Kannur via Mangaluru, 17235-Bengaluru-Nagercoil, 16021-Chennai Central-Mysuru, 12685-Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central, 12601-Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Mail, 12607-Chennai Central-Bengaluru Lalbagh Express, 12639-Chennai Central-Bengaluru Brindavan Express, 16235-Tuticorin-Mysuru, 16323 and 22610-Coimbatore-Mangaluru Central, 16603 and 16630-Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram, 12790-Mangaluru Central-Kacheguda, 6602-Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Special, 16576-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur and 16649-Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil.