Rly to run special train from Mysuru to Mangaluru via Bengaluru

November 08, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

South Western Railway will run a Deepavali special train between Mysuru and Mangaluru Junction via Bengaluru City to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No 07303 leaves Mysuru at 8.30 p.m. on November 10 and KSR Bengaluru at 11.30 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Junction at 9.40 a.m. the next day.

Train No 07304 leaves Mangaluru Junction at 5.15 p.m. on November 14 and reaches KSR Bengaluru at 3.45 a.m. and Mysuru at 7.30 a.m. the next day.

The train halts at Mandya, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur, Nelamangala, Kunigal, Shravanabelagola, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur and Bantwal.

It will have one first class cum 2-Tier AC, seven 3-Tier AC, eight sleeper class, two general second class and two luggage cum brake van coaches. Linen will not be provided in AC coaches. Advance reservation is already commenced.

