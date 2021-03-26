R.L. Dias, 88, passes away

R.L. Dias

MANGALURU

26 March 2021 01:07 IST

President of Udupi Railway Yatri Sangha R.L. Dias, 88, passed away at a private hospital in Manipal on Wednesday night. He is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.

The last rites will be conducted at Christ Church, Manipal, at 3.30 p.m. on Sunday.

An ex-serviceman, he was active in the Railway Yatri Sangha for the last two decades. He had fought for various people-oriented causes relating to railway development in the coastal region.

He was instrumental in realising many train services for the people of Udupi and Mangaluru and he had made stern demand for the construction of a railway overbridge at Indrali in Udupi. Incidentally, the work at Indrali is in progress now.

Dias had also fought for government city bus services in Udupi.