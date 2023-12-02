ADVERTISEMENT

R.K. Ranjan takes over as IMA president

December 02, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The new IMA Mangaluru Branch president R.K. Ranjan (right) being honoured by the outgoing President D. Venugopala during the installation ceremony of the new IMA office-bearers at the IMA Hall in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

R.K. Ranjan took over as the President of the Indian Medical Association, Mangaluru branch, in Mangaluru on Thursday.

The installation ceremony of the new office-bearers was held at the IMA Hall. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and chairman of the Kanachur Health Sciences Advisory Council Mohammed Ismail took part in the ceremony.

Avin B. Alva took over as the new Secretary, while B. Prashantha took over as the new Treasurer. Outgoing president D. Venugopala, Outgoing Secretary Archith Boloor, and Outgoing Treasurer B. Nandakishore participated in the event.

