R.K. Ranjan takes over as IMA president

December 02, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - MANGALURU

R.K. Ranjan took over as the President of the Indian Medical Association, Mangaluru branch, in Mangaluru on Thursday.

The installation ceremony of the new office-bearers was held at the IMA Hall. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and chairman of the Kanachur Health Sciences Advisory Council Mohammed Ismail took part in the ceremony.

Avin B. Alva took over as the new Secretary, while B. Prashantha took over as the new Treasurer. Outgoing president D. Venugopala, Outgoing Secretary Archith Boloor, and Outgoing Treasurer B. Nandakishore participated in the event.