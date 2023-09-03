Rishab Shetty urges Panara community to get its children educated while continuing Daivaradhane tradition

September 03, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Actor and director Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame on Sunday said the Panara community should get its children educated along with continuing the Daivaradhane tradition.

He was speaking at the annual day celebrations of Udupi District Panara Sangha under the aegis of Udupi District Pana Yane Nalikeyavara Samaja Seva Sangha and Paryaya Krishnapura Mutt at Sri Krishna Mutt Rajangana in Udupi. Kantara movie revolved around the life of the Panara community and Daivaradhana (spirit worship).

Mr. Shetty said no child from the community should be deprived of education. The entire society, including him, was with community to get compulsory education for the community’s children. Along with giving them education, the community should also continue its culture, Daivaradhana and other practices, he suggested.

“If there is any rebirth, I wish to be born in Panara community so as to serve the Daivas (Daiva Chakari),” Mr. Shetty said. He plans to set up Samajamukhi Foundation to help children from Panara community for their education.

Daivaradhane, Mr. Shetty said, was in practice even before temples for gods (Devaru) came into being. Daivaradhane was a form of worshipping nature, he said, pointing out that the presence of Panjurli Daiva’s “Moga” (face) is kept in a museum in the United States of America. The art of Daiva Nartana is unique to Panara community and others cannot perform such an art, he felt.

Mr. Shetty promised to lend all help for the construction of a community hall for Panaras. Former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj and others were present.