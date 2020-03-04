Rise in inflow at Baje dam likely to reduce water scarcity in Udupi this summer

The dam against the Swarna at Baje village in Udupi district.

In addition, there is water in stock in the dam at Shiroor: Municipal Commissioner Anand Kallolikar

With the water level increasing by about three inches due to rain upstream at Baje Dam against the Swarna, from where water is supplied to Udupi city, the municipality is not expecting water shortage this summer.

Last summer, the city had faced chronic water scarcity and the municipality had resorted to water rationing with many localities getting water once a week.

The water level in the Baje dam on Tuesday stood at 5.59 metres. Last year, the water level in the dam stood at 5.39 metres.

While the Baje Dam is about 18 km from here, the Shiroor dam, smaller than the Baje dam, is about 22 km from here. Last year, there was no water in the Shiroor dam in March.

Municipal Commissioner Anand Kallolikar told The Hindu that last year the water inflow at Baje dam had stopped in January. There were no pre-monsoon showers upstream either, which led to chronic water scarcity in the city.

“But the rain on Monday in the upstream areas has increased the water level in the Baje dam by three inches. Besides, we have water stock in Shiroor dam. We expect to tide over this summer without any severe water scarcity,” he said.

The work to remove silt taken up in the areas in two blocks behind the Baje dam — one from the behind the Baje dam to Mane bridge and the other from Mane Bridge up to Shiroor Mutt — in November-December 2019, has also increased the water storage capacity of the reservoir. The work was taken up after about eight years.

Meanwhile, the Udupi municipality is planning to divide the city into three zones to ensure equitable water supply during summer as there were complaints every summer from the residents staying in uplying areas, including Manipal, Indira Nagar, Manjushri Nagar, of not getting water because of lack of water pressure.

“Hence, we have decided to supply water to the three zones in turns so that there was no drop in water pressure and the people in the uplying areas were supplied water. But this plan has to receive the nod of the district administration,” Mr. Kallolikar said.