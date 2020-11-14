Right turn at Ullal Junction closed, U-turn opened

The police have closed the right turn towards Ullal on National Highway 66 immediately after the down ramp of the flyover at Thokkottu in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

14 November 2020 00:54 IST

The police recently closed down the right turn towards Ullal Main Road at the junction with National Highway 66 in Thokkottu and got an U turn opened near Ambika Road, about 200 m towards Talapady.

The move comes after a couple riding a motorcycle was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck while negotiating a right turn from Thokkottu flyover’s service road towards Ullal on October 27.

While Ullal Main Road on the right hand side of NH 66 (from Mangaluru towards Talapady) is located immediately after the down ramp of Thokkottu flyover, a right turn was allowed at the same junction. Also, vehicles from the service road to the left of the flyover bound for Ullal were allowed to cross the NH at the same place. Drivers of vehicles on the NH were unable to comprehend vehicles crossing the highway at this point, while this unscientific arrangement was in existence ever since the flyover was commissioned last year.

Though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had provided an U turn a little ahead of the junction near Ambika Road, the facility was never commissioned for reasons best known to the authorities concerned.

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash visited the accident spot on October 28 to take sock of the situation. Mr. Vikash had told The Hindu that prima facie the junction was constructed unscientifically. Vehicles from service roads should not be allowed direct entry into a highway while an immediate right turn to a main road from the highway too was not good traffic management.