Riddled with errors

The revised academic calendar of Mangalore University for the 2017-18 undergraduate courses has a number of mistakes.

The calendar notification says the last date for admission to the first semester without penalty is ‘Saturday, July 16’. However, July 16 falls on a Sunday. Questioning this, the Association of Mangalore University College Teachers (AMUCT) has asked how the college can admit students on a Sunday.

The notification says the last date for colleges to send admission statements to the university is ‘Saturday, August 7’. But August 7 falls on a Monday. Similarly, the last date for sending the names of outstanding students is also ‘Saturday, August 7’.

It says the odd semester examinations will start from October 16 and the evaluation of answer scripts will begin from ‘Monday, October 25’. October 25 falls on a Wednesday. The teachers’ association has also questioned how all the examinations can be completed in just 10 days.