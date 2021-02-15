Rich tributes paid to Pulwama martyrs

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and others paying tribute to martyrs of the Pulwama attack at the War Memorial at Kadri in Mangaluru on Sunday.

MANGALURU

15 February 2021 00:37 IST

Event hosted at War Memorial in Kadri

Rich tributes were paid to martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack at the War Memorial in Kadri in the city on Sunday.

On February 14, 2019, a terror attack was carried out in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber resulting in the death of 40 Central Reserve Police (CRPF) personnel. The suicide bomber, identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Adil Ahmed Dar, rammed his vehicle into a bus with the CRPF convoy.

Mayor Diwakar, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, the former MLCs Ganesh Karnik and K. Monappa Bhandary were among those who visited the memorial and paid their tributes.

Members of Rashtra Bhakta Nagarika Vedike, Mangaluru, also paid their tributes at the memorial.