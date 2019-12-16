Rich asked to spend to save oldKannada-medium schools

Expressing concern over old Kannada-medium schools in the coastal belt now being closing down one after the other, the former Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University and Karnataka State Open University B.A. Vivek Rai on Sunday urged the economically rich people from the region to spend to save such schools.

Speaking at a function organised to release his book, “Kalitaddu Kalisiddu” here, Mr. Rai said that the coastal belt has a tradition of having had people who built schools by pledging or selling their gold, arecanut or any other resources.

But many such schools which are more than 50 years old now are being closed down for lack of patronage. Private schools opened with commercial interests are replacing such good old Kannada schools, he said.

He said that many people who have learnt in Kannada medium have excelled in their life by going abroad or by occupying high positions in society.

Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Law University, P. Ishwar Bhat, released the book. Scholar A.V. Navada presided over the function.