‘Rice for plastic’ campaign elicits huge response at Harekala

September 30, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Over 210 kg of single-use plastic was collected and 1,200 kg rice was given in return at the cleanliness campaign on Harekala gram panchayat premises near Mangaluru on Saturday.

Over 210 kg of single-use plastic was collected and 1,200 kg rice was given in return at the cleanliness campaign on Harekala gram panchayat premises near Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 210 kg of single-use plastic was collected and 1,200 kg of rice in return was given to people under the ‘rice for plastic’ cleanliness campaign organised by the Dakshina Kannada District Journalists’ Association on Saturday on Harekala gram panchayat premises near Mangaluru.

The association had organised the programme in association with the district administration, Ullal Taluk Journalists’ Association, Harekala gram panchayat and the Jana Shikshana Trust. It had announced providing 1 kg rice for those bringing up to 500 gm plastic waste, 5 kg rice for those bringing up to 1 kg waste and 10 kg rice for those brining more than 1 kg plastic waste. The response at Harekala was overwhelming, the association said.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, Ullal taluk panchayat executive officer Shyla said the initiative should serve as a model to others and there was need to hold such programmes across the taluk to create awareness about plastic waste.

President of Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists Srinivas Nayak Indaje said the initiative was an attempt to create awareness about the ill-effects of plastic waste. Every urban and local body should hold such campaigns, he said.

Jana Shikshana Trust director Sheena Shetty, trustee Krishna Moolya, GP president Gulabi, Ullal Taluk Journalist Association president Vasanth Konaje and others were present.

